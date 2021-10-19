 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


You ain’t never had a friend like me: Disney’s Orlando parks launch Genie Service

by (WMFE)

Photo: Disney Parks Blog


The service launched this morning for Disney World and Disneyland guests who use the My Disney Experience app.

Guests to Disney’s Orlando theme parks have a new way to virtually plan out their visit. 

It’s called the Genie Service and it’s a free add-on available in the My Disney Experience app starting Tuesday. 

Visitors can use the service to get a personalized itinerary for the day, chat with Disney cast members, or check wait times on rides. 

They can also order food from anywhere in the parks and join virtual queues for rides with the swipe of a button. 

The Genie + Service, which comes with a daily fee, gives families the added option to access Lightening Lane, a paid FastPass service, which shortens ride wait times.

For more details on Disney Genie, visit DisneyWorld.com/DisneyGenie and Disneyland.com/DisneyGenie. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP