Yellowstone National Park to pilot Orlando-based Beep automated shuttle program

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Park officials say a shuttle program using automated electric vehicles is expected to launch at Yellowstone National Park next year.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported that Beep Inc. Shuttles is expected to pilot the program in the Canyon Village area from late May through next August, shuttling visitors in driverless, electric vehicles to determined stops near the campground and lodging areas.

The Orlando, Florida-based company billed as the “next generation of passenger mobility” has been awarded federal transportation grants to develop and deploy its technology.

Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly says the park is exploring ways to reduce congestion and improve access.