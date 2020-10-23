 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Yellowstone National Park to pilot Orlando-based Beep automated shuttle program

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Orange County

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Park officials say a shuttle program using automated electric vehicles is expected to launch at Yellowstone National Park next year.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported that Beep Inc. Shuttles is expected to pilot the program in the Canyon Village area from late May through next August, shuttling visitors in driverless, electric vehicles to determined stops near the campground and lodging areas.

The Orlando, Florida-based company billed as the “next generation of passenger mobility” has been awarded federal transportation grants to develop and deploy its technology.

Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly says the park is exploring ways to reduce congestion and improve access.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP