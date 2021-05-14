Yankees’ Torres positive for COVID in Tampa despite being vaccinated

Photo: Mick Haupt
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated and having previously contracted the coronavirus during the offseason.
Torres is among eight so-called breakthrough positives among the Yankees — people who tested positive despite being fully vaccinated.
Also testing positive were pitching coach Matt Blake, third base coach Phil Nevin, first base coach Reggie Willits and four traveling staff.
The team says all are under quarantine protocols in Tampa, Florida. Torres, was placed on the COVID-19 injured list.
