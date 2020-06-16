 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
WWE Shuts Down Filming in Orlando After Performer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The WWE announced today that it’s stopped filming at its Orlando training and production facilities after a performer tested positive for coronavirus. 

The WWE says the performer was at the facility as recently as Tuesday June 9. 

In a statement released today, Associate Medical Director Dr. Jeffrey Dugas says since then no other people on site have shown symptoms of the virus.

Dugas said all talent, production crews and staff will be tested for COVID-19 out of an abundance of caution and to protect their health and safety.

The company plans on resuming their normal television production schedule pending test results. 

Gov. Ron DeSantis deemed the WWE an essential business-which allowed it to continue holding matches and filming throughout the pandemic. 

 

