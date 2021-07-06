 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
WUCF NewsNight: The Delta Covid-19 variant takes hold in Central Florida

by WUCF NewsNight (WMFE)

Photo: CDC


This week on NewsNight, with some communities in Florida still experiencing relatively low rates of vaccination, can the state avoid another surge in coronavirus infections as people try to return to normal amid a spike in cases of the highly contagious Delta variant? And Governor DeSantis takes aim at “indoctrination” in educational institutions. Plus, the tragedy in Surfside.


