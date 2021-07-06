WUCF NewsNight: The Delta Covid-19 variant takes hold in Central Florida
This week on NewsNight, with some communities in Florida still experiencing relatively low rates of vaccination, can the state avoid another surge in coronavirus infections as people try to return to normal amid a spike in cases of the highly contagious Delta variant? And Governor DeSantis takes aim at “indoctrination” in educational institutions. Plus, the tragedy in Surfside.
