WUCF NewsNight Remembers: The twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks
As America prepares to mark twenty years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, NewsNight talks with an NYPD first responder as well as a veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom.
And Florida gets ready to fine businesses that ask customers for proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
Plus, Disney World celebrates 50 years in Central Florida.
