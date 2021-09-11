 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
WUCF NewsNight Remembers: The twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks

As America prepares to mark twenty years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, NewsNight talks with an NYPD first responder as well as a veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom.

And Florida gets ready to fine businesses that ask customers for proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Plus, Disney World celebrates 50 years in Central Florida.


