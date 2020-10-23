 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Write A Note Across The Political Divide. What Do You Wish They Understood?

by Nick Michael (NPR)

Image credit: Libby Yi

We’re nearing the end of a polarizing election season, marked by a global pandemic and nationwide protests against racial injustice. It’s been a lot to process, and we want to know how you’re feeling. More specifically, we want to know what you wish “the other side” understood.

The ask is simple: write a short note to someone who will vote differently from you. What do you wish they understood about your life these last four years?

Your response should be postcard length, roughly 100 words. We plan to follow up with some of you and also to share some notes with other responders. We would share only your message, not your name, contact information, etc. We also plan to ask some of you if you’d be willing to have your thoughts recorded for audio and/or video use.

Use this link to submit. 

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

