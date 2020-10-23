Write A Note Across The Political Divide. What Do You Wish They Understood?

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



We’re nearing the end of a polarizing election season, marked by a global pandemic and nationwide protests against racial injustice. It’s been a lot to process, and we want to know how you’re feeling. More specifically, we want to know what you wish “the other side” understood.

The ask is simple: write a short note to someone who will vote differently from you. What do you wish they understood about your life these last four years?

Your response should be postcard length, roughly 100 words. We plan to follow up with some of you and also to share some notes with other responders. We would share only your message, not your name, contact information, etc. We also plan to ask some of you if you’d be willing to have your thoughts recorded for audio and/or video use.

Use this link to submit.

