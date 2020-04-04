Seminole County Reports First Coronavirus Death; WrestleMania In An Empty Arena; Broward County Deputy Dies From COVID-19: Your Coronavirus Update For 4/4

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.





Florida case data is updated at approximately 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. daily.

Update: 12.03 p.m.

Seminole County reports first coronavirus death

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Seminole County has reported its first coronavirus death. Seminole County has 167 coronavirus cases. 37 people have been hospitalized.

APRIL 4: Seminole County is deeply saddened to report it’s first death related to COVID-19. As our community continues to combat the spread of Coronavirus, Seminole County Emergency Management paused for a moment of silence to remember the life of this patient this morning. pic.twitter.com/cVqrAq4VJc — Seminole County, FL (@seminolecounty) April 4, 2020

Florida adds 800 new coronavirus cases overnight

Florida’s coronavirus cases have climbed to 11,111, up from 10,268 on Friday night. 191 people have died and 1,386 people have been hospitalized.

Miami-Dade continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic in Florida, with 3,667 positive cases, 236 hospitalizations and 30 deaths.

Orange County’s cases climbed to 631 overnight. 84 people have been hospitalized and eight people have died from COVID-19.

Sumter County, home of the Villages retirement community, now has 71 cases and 24 hospitalizations. Three people have died.

Lake County has 89 cases, 16 hospitalizations and two deaths.

Other Central Florida Counties:

Osceola- 207 cases

Brevard- 65 cases

Volusia- 129 cases

Polk- 138 cases

Marion- 39 cases

The biggest bad guy at WrestleMania is coronavirus

The Associated Press

While real sports have shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, WWE has pressed.

It is set to run this weekend its first WrestleMania in an empty arena. WWE stood firm that the show must go on and largely moved a card highlighted by stars Brock Lesnar and John Cena to its performance center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE also spread the card for the first time in WrestleMania history over Saturday and Sunday to make room for roughly 16 matches.

WWE executive and wrestler Paul Levesque says to his knowledge no performer has tested positive for the virus and the company has adhered to social gathering and CDC guidelines.

Miami-Dade to release 18 jail inmates because of coronavirus

The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say Miami-Dade County is releasing 18 inmates early from its jail as a response to the new coronavirus.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced an agreement Friday between her office, the Miami-Dade Public Defender’s Office, an Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida judge and the head of the county jail.

Fernandez Rundle says they hope to reduce the chances that COVID-19 could spread among the officers, staff and inmates.

The jail will release the inmates within 48 hours if they have no other holds.

The Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department operates the eighth-largest jail system in the country, incarcerating more than 4,000 people on any given day.

Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy dies from coronavirus

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies has died due to COVID-19. Shannon Bennett had been a deputy with the sheriff’s office for 12 years.

Bennett was 39.

“It is with a sad and heavy heart that we announce the passing of Deputy Shannon Bennett due to COVID-19,” BCSO announced in a post on their facebook page.

“I ask that you keep Shannon’s family members in your prayers, but keep Shannon within your heart. His legacy will be carried on in our performance,” said Sheriff Tony Gregory.

Broward County has 1,598 cases. 190 people have been hospitalized in Broward County and 22 people have died from COVID-19.

Click here to read more of WMFE’s coronavirus coverage.