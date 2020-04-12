World’s Christians mark an unusual Easter amid coronavirus
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Christians around the world are celebrating Easter at a distance, with many churches closed and family gatherings canceled amid wide-ranging shutdowns.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tested positive, was discharged from a hospital after a week.
The recent focus has been on southern Europe and the United States, whose death toll is now the world’s highest at ovd 20,600.
But hot spots in the coronavirus pandemic have shifted constantly, and new concerns are rising in Japan, Turkey and Britain. There is huge uncertainty about the outlook for the months ahead.
A top European Union official says it’s too early to plan summer vacations for July and August.
