 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


World’s Christians mark an unusual Easter amid coronavirus

by The Associated Press (The Associated Press)

Photo: Boba Jaglicic @bobajaglicic

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Christians around the world are celebrating Easter at a distance, with many churches closed and family gatherings canceled amid wide-ranging shutdowns.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tested positive, was discharged from a hospital after a week.

The recent focus has been on southern Europe and the United States, whose death toll is now the world’s highest at ovd 20,600.

But hot spots in the coronavirus pandemic have shifted constantly, and new concerns are rising in Japan, Turkey and Britain. There is huge uncertainty about the outlook for the months ahead.

A top European Union official says it’s too early to plan summer vacations for July and August.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP