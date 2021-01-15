World Golf Championship moving from Mexico to Florida

The World Golf Championship in Mexico City is moving to Florida. The PGA Tour sent a memo to players Friday announcing the move. It’s mainly a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that has put restrictions on travel and kept away spectators. The new home for Feb. 25-28 will be The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton. The course was designed by Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin and hosted the NCAAs in 2015. Still to be determined is a title sponsor for the tournament. The World Golf Championship has moved around more than the other three. The Concession will be its ninth course.