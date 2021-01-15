 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
World Golf Championship moving from Mexico to Florida

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Markus Spiske

The World Golf Championship in Mexico City is moving to Florida. The PGA Tour sent a memo to players Friday announcing the move. It’s mainly a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that has put restrictions on travel and kept away spectators. The new home for Feb. 25-28 will be The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton. The course was designed by Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin and hosted the NCAAs in 2015. Still to be determined is a title sponsor for the tournament. The World Golf Championship has moved around more than the other three. The Concession will be its ninth course.


