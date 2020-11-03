 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


World Central Kitchen is Back in Central Florida Serving Up Food to Voters at 23 Polling Locations

by (WMFE)

Photo: Danielle Prieur

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

At the Fairview Shores Library polling site in Orlando, Smoke & Donuts is serving freshly cooked meals for free. 


Chef Ian Russell stood under a large tent outside the Planet Fitness a few doors down from the library, passing out fresh pulled pork and pulled chicken sandwiches. 

Russell says his food truck Smoke & Donuts has been doing alright during the pandemic and he’s feeling especially good about today. 

Meals are free at all 23 sites. Photo: Danielle Prieur

“To be out here today and to be able to feed people on voting day along with World Central Kitchen and be involved in something that makes us feel full is extremely exciting and heartwarming and awesome.”

Rafael Delgado, a sommelier at Jaleo at Disney Springs, and a coordinator for the nonprofit in the Orlando area was visiting the site.

He says food can both nourish and unify. 

Chef Ian Russell and WCK’s Rafael Delgado. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Delgado says he saw two people from different political parties in line not talking to each other.

“And then we brought some food to them. And all of a sudden they were eating side by side and all of a sudden they started talking to each other. And that’s the kind of response that we want to get. People talking to each other. Because that’s the way that we’re going to move forward as a country. When we talk to each other, figure out what is best for everyone, not ideologies.”

Sites will be open and providing food until they run out. They’ll serve about 10,000 meals. 

If you’d like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP