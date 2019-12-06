 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


World Cafe: On ‘Bird Songs Of A Killjoy,’ Bedouine Only Feels LA’s Sunshine Sometimes

by Kimberly Junod (NPR)

After a semi-nomadic life growing up, Bedouine has called LA's Echo Park home for a decade. Her beautiful folk tunes fit squarely in that neighborhood's musical tradition.
Image credit: Moises Galvan

Our guest, Azniv Korkejian, records as Bedouine. The name reflects the many moves Azniv has made in her life — born Syria, Azniv grew up in Saudi Arabia before coming to the United States. Here, she lived in Boston and Houston, as well as several other Southern cities, before she settled in Los Angeles’ Echo Park neighborhood.

On her sophomore record, Azniv has a song inspired by Echo Park, which she’s called home now for a decade. We will also discuss the title of her album, Bird Songs of a Killjoy. Azniv was finishing up the album when she realized there were more than a few instances of birds showing up in her song lyrics and titles. Let’s get started with a performance of one of those songs, “Bird Gone Wild.” Hear it all in the player above.

Copyright 2019 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP