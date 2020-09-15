Biden visiting Florida to woo Latinos

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden is making his first trip to Florida as the Democratic presidential nominee, while his campaign is acknowledging concerns about his appeal with Latinos.

That voting bloc could be key to a victory in a close race against President Donald Trump in a pivotal battleground state.

On Tuesday, Biden will hold a round table with veterans in Tampa before marking Hispanic Heritage Month with an event in Kissimmee near Orlando.

The visit comes as some Democrats worry that Biden’s standing among Latinos is slipping in Florida, where Latinos make up one-fifth of eligible voters.


