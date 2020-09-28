Woodpecker Downlisting Plan Draws Concern From Conservationists

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The Red Cockaded Woodpecker is on the verge of being removed from the endangered species list. The Trump administration has proposed downlisting the bird to “threatened”, citing improvement in population numbers.

It’s a success story, says Tall Timbers Research station biologist Todd Engstrom.

But that recovery has been due largely to a lot of human help. And there’s concerns the population won’t be able to sustain itself without ongoing support: