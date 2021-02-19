 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Women accused of falsifying age to get vaccine, given trespass warnings at Orange County Convention Center

by (WMFE)
A deputy told the women they were "lucky not to get arrested." Image: OCSO video

Orange County’s health director, Dr. Raul Pino, says vaccine demand is so high that people are faking old age to get the shots.

Pino says two young women came to the Convention Center “dressed up as grannies” for their second doses.

The “grannies” episode has become national news, but body cam video released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows the women, ages 34 and 44, weren’t really wearing much of a costume.

Both had masks. The driver also had a face shield. She wore a knit gray bonnet and maroon sweater. The other woman wore a black sweater over a Minnie Mouse shirt.

Sheriff’s officials say they had registered using bogus dates of birth.

So they got a scolding Wednesday from am unidentified deputy at the scene.

“You know what you have done?” he said. “You’ve stolen a vaccine from somebody that needs it more than you. And now you’re not going to get your second one.”

Another deputy issued a trespass warning, telling the women they were “lucky not to get arrested.”


Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

