Woman who coughed on cancer patient gets 30 days in jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman whose image went viral when she deliberately coughed on a customer at a Pier 1 store last year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic has been sentenced to 30 days in jail.
A judge in Jacksonville on Thursday also ordered Debra Hunter to pay a $500 fine, serve six months probation and participate in a mental health evaluation along with anger management.
Hunter was arrested last June after being recorded deliberately coughing on a customer during an argument inside the store.
She told the judge her family has paid the price for her mistakes. The victim is a cancer patient who pushed for accountability for Hunter’s actions.
