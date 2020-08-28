 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Woman paralyzed in Florida prison wins $4.65 million settlement, seeks early release

by (WMFE)
Cheryl Weimar was paralyzed during a beating at Lowell Correctional Facility near Ocala last August.

A woman whose neck was broken during a prison beating is seeking a medical release after reaching a $4.65 million settlement with the Florida Department of Corrections.

Cheryl Weimar was paralyzed and now has tested positive for COVID-19.

After a horrifying ordeal, 52-year-old Weimar may be going home soon.

She is at the Florida Women Reception Center north of Ocala. Last August, she was at nearby Lowell prison when her lawyer says she was brutally beaten by four corrections officers.

Her federal lawsuit lists two of them, including a lieutenant who has since been arrested in an unrelated child sex case and fired.

Attorney Ryan Andrews says Weimar has had no symptoms from the coronavirus.

“And she thanks God for that,” he says. “And we’re all very grateful and looking forward to getting her into her own home where she can have some dignity and try to live out the rest of her life, you know, peacefully and among family and friends.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement opened an investigation into her injuries. No charges have been filed.


