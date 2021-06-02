 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Woman donates kidney to hubby’s ex-wife days after wedding

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Aaron Burden


FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — They aren’t supposed to get along, let alone be friends, but this new wife and ex-wife say they’re sisters for life after a kidney transplant.

In November, Debby Neal-Strickland put on a lace gown and married her longtime sweetheart Jim. Two days later, she put on a hospital gown and donated a kidney to her new husband’s ex-wife.

Jim Merthe and Mylaen Merthe, his ex, have always gotten along raising their two adult children. Their daughter was due to give birth to their first grandbaby last fall.

Debby says it was her mission to help Mylaen meet her grandson, saying God told her she would be a match.


