Woman dies after snorkeling in Florida Keys
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida woman died after snorkeling in the Keys over the weekend.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says 63-year-old Kim Ellen Schwinge had been on a snorkeling trip Sunday morning near Key West.
Officials say a family member noticed that Schwinge was having difficulties breathing in the water.
She was taken to a commercial catamaran, where crew members began CPR. From there, she was transferred to a nearby U.S. Coast Guard station and then to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Investigators said they don’t suspect foul play. An autopsy will determine an official cause of death.
