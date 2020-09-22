Woman dies after snorkeling in Florida Keys

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida woman died after snorkeling in the Keys over the weekend.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says 63-year-old Kim Ellen Schwinge had been on a snorkeling trip Sunday morning near Key West.

Officials say a family member noticed that Schwinge was having difficulties breathing in the water.

She was taken to a commercial catamaran, where crew members began CPR. From there, she was transferred to a nearby U.S. Coast Guard station and then to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they don’t suspect foul play. An autopsy will determine an official cause of death.