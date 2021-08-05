 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Woman bought $1M Florida Lottery ticket after flight was canceled

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Dylan Nolte


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Having just had her flight canceled, a Missouri woman’s luck quickly changed when she won $1 million from a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Lottery officials say 51-year-old Angela Caravella of Kansas City, Missouri, claimed a top prize last month from The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off game.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000. After her flight was canceled, Caravella purchased her winning ticket from a Publix supermarket in Brandon, just east of Tampa.

She says she bought it to pass the time. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.


