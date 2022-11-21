WMFE & WMFV Press Room

WMFE and WMFV, public media stations serving nine Central Florida counties, are pleased to announce the revamping of their long-running weekly economic segment, which has featured Orlando-based economic analyst Hank Fishkind for approximately three decades. The segment will continue to be part of Morning Edition and will be hosted by local Morning Edition anchor Talia Blake. Starting May 31, the segment will feature four rotating regular guests, plus occasional "wildcard" contributors.