© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

WMFE & WMFV Press Room

WMFV-E-cobrand-square-400x185.png

WMFE & WMFV Press Room

Stay up to date with the latest news and information about 90.7 WMFE & 89.5 WMFV
  • WMFE Announces Weekly Economic Segment Revamp
    WMFE Staff
    WMFE and WMFV, public media stations serving nine Central Florida counties, are pleased to announce the revamping of their long-running weekly economic segment, which has featured Orlando-based economic analyst Hank Fishkind for approximately three decades. The segment will continue to be part of Morning Edition and will be hosted by local Morning Edition anchor Talia Blake. Starting May 31, the segment will feature four rotating regular guests, plus occasional "wildcard" contributors.
  • img_1815
    WMFE Announces Spring Fund Drive Subaru Crosstrek Winner
    WMFE Staff
    WMFE is pleased to announce that a loyal listener from Orlando has been randomly selected as the winner of the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek offered as a giveaway during the recent Spring fund drive.
Load More