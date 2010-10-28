Past Events

Table Talk at WMFE

October 19, 2023

A space for artistic inspiration with veteran astronaut Nicole Stott

July 28, 2023

Photo Gallery >>

Podcast Episode >>

Tiny Desk Contest Central Florida Showcase

Thursday, June 1, 2023

Photo Gallery >>

Live Stream Video >>

Public Media Giving Days Event

Monday, May 1, 2023

About this event >>

Photo Gallery >>

Journalism Safety Summit

Friday, April 21, 2023

About this event >>

90.7 WMFE presents Bringing Mars to Earth

from The Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts Frontyard Festival™

Saturday, May 22, 2021

See the Video >>

Host to Host with Mary Louise Kelly and Nicole Darden (virtual event)

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

See the Video >>

Celebrate Five Years of "Are We There Yet?" (virtual event)

Thursday, March 18, 2021

See the Video >>

An Evening with the Everglades (virtual event)

Thursday, February 25, 2021

See the Video >>

Trivia Night: Happy News Hour (virtual event)

Thursday, December 10, 2020

Meet Your Reporter: Joe Byrnes (virtual event)

Thursday, December 3, 2020

TSA in Turmoil: An Audio-Visual Experience and Intersection Live

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

OCLS x StoryCorps Listening Party

Friday, December 6, 2019

Pub (Radio) Trivia Night

Monday, July 29, 2019

An Evening with David Sedaris

Tuesday, May 14, 2019

Capitol Steps

Thursday, February 28, 2019

Speaker Series: Climate Change in Florida

Thursday, February 21, 2019

StoryCorps Mobile Tour

January, 2019

StoryCorps Listening Event

Thursday, January 31, 2019

Listen & Learn Education Roundtable

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! Live in Orlando!

Thursday, November 15, 2018

Speaker Series: Healthy Finances

Monday, October 29, 2018

Speaker Series: Trends in Taste

Friday, August 17, 2018

Event Photos

PTSD IN FIRST RESPONDERS: An Audio-Visual Experience and Conversation

Wednesday, June 6, 2018

ZipOde Throwdown

Thursday, April 26, 2018

The Future of Space Exploration from Florida

Wednesday, March 14, 2018

5 Ways Technology will Change the Way You Age

Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Capitol Steps

Thursday, March 1, 2018

90.7 WMFE Presents Joshua Johnson

Friday, January 26, 2018

NPR’s Ask Me Another

Thursday, October 19, 2017

Speaker Series: Orlando, One Year Later with The Three Wise Guys

Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Speaker Series: How to Survive on Mars

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

ZipOde Throwdown

Thursday, April 27, 2017

Science Friday Listening Party Friday, March 31, 2017

Science Friday in Orlando

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

90.7 WMFE Night at Spoleto

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Speaker Series: Growing Bolder Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Speaker Series: Financial Planning in an Election Year Tuesday, November 1, 2016

Speaker Series: Journalism in Central Florida

Thursday, September 15, 2016

Beyond Theme Parks: Exploring Central Florida w/ Dr. Ben Brotemarkle

Thursday, July 7, 2016

Invisibilia Listening Party

Thursday, June 16, 2016

Event Photos

An Evening with Diane Rehm

Thursday, June 9, 2016

Event Photos

Ask Me Another: Orlando Show Listening Party

Saturday, May 21, 2016

Ask Me Another

Wednesday, March 30, 2016

Event Photos

WMFE Speaker Series Presents Friends Talking Faith: Making Sense of Turbulent Times

Tuesday, February 2, 2016

90.7 WMFE Presents Intersection Live

Thursday, December 10, 2015

Growing Bolder Finances for Retirement with Helen Von Dolteren-Fournier, Bill Shafer & Marc Middleton

Wednesday, October 28, 2015

Tasty Trends in Today's Food

Tuesday, June 30, 2015

An Evening with Ira Glass

Saturday, June 20, 2015

WMFE Speaker Series Presents Ben Brotemarkle

Tuesday, April 28, 2015

An Evening with David Sedaris

Friday, April 17, 2015

WMFE Speaker Series Presents Growing Bolder Live

Monday, February 23, 2015

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me

Thursday, February 12, 2015

Event Photos

Food, Glorious Food

Saturday, September 13, 2014

WMFE Benefit Show at The Social featuring The Mud Flappers

Friday, August 8, 2014 - 7 p.m.

WMFE Speaker Series presents Robin Young

Saturday, June 7, 2014 - 7 p.m.

Event Photos

90.7 News Speaker Series: Friends Talking Faith Live

Tuesday, January 21, 2014

Event Photos

An Evening with David Sedaris

Sunday, October 27, 2013

90.7 News presents An Evening with Garrison Keillor

Wednesday, May 29, 2013

90.7 News presents Guts & Glory: An Evening with Anthony Bourdain

Friday, April 26, 2013

90.7 News Speaker Series presents: Intersection LIVE with Dick Batchelor & Lou Frey

October 24, 2012 - Event Photos

90.7 News Presents Marty Balin in Concert

September 8, 2012 - Event Photos

Taste of Winter Park

April 18, 2012

WMFE Speaker Series presents Melissa Block

April 12, 2012

Jacki Lyden at the Florida Writer’s Conference

February 18, 2012

NPR’s Political Junkie Road Show

January 25, 2012 - Event Photos

An Evening with David Sedaris

October 30, 2011

WMFE Speaker Series presents Linda Wertheimer

September 7, 2011 - Event Photos

WMFE Speaker Series presents Peter Sagal

February 9, 2011 - Event Photos

An Evening with Diane Rehm

October 28, 2010

Event Photos 1

Event Photos 2