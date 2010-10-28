Events
Table Talk at WMFE
October 19, 2023
A space for artistic inspiration with veteran astronaut Nicole Stott
July 28, 2023
Tiny Desk Contest Central Florida Showcase
Thursday, June 1, 2023
Public Media Giving Days Event
Monday, May 1, 2023
Journalism Safety Summit
Friday, April 21, 2023
90.7 WMFE presents Bringing Mars to Earth
from The Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts Frontyard Festival™
Saturday, May 22, 2021
Host to Host with Mary Louise Kelly and Nicole Darden (virtual event)
Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Celebrate Five Years of "Are We There Yet?" (virtual event)
Thursday, March 18, 2021
An Evening with the Everglades (virtual event)
Thursday, February 25, 2021
Trivia Night: Happy News Hour (virtual event)
Thursday, December 10, 2020
Meet Your Reporter: Joe Byrnes (virtual event)
Thursday, December 3, 2020
TSA in Turmoil: An Audio-Visual Experience and Intersection Live
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
OCLS x StoryCorps Listening Party
Friday, December 6, 2019
Pub (Radio) Trivia Night
Monday, July 29, 2019
An Evening with David Sedaris
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Capitol Steps
Thursday, February 28, 2019
Speaker Series: Climate Change in Florida
Thursday, February 21, 2019
StoryCorps Mobile Tour
January, 2019
StoryCorps Listening Event
Thursday, January 31, 2019
Listen & Learn Education Roundtable
Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! Live in Orlando!
Thursday, November 15, 2018
Speaker Series: Healthy Finances
Monday, October 29, 2018
Speaker Series: Trends in Taste
Friday, August 17, 2018
PTSD IN FIRST RESPONDERS: An Audio-Visual Experience and Conversation
Wednesday, June 6, 2018
ZipOde Throwdown
Thursday, April 26, 2018
The Future of Space Exploration from Florida
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
5 Ways Technology will Change the Way You Age
Wednesday, March 7, 2018
Capitol Steps
Thursday, March 1, 2018
90.7 WMFE Presents Joshua Johnson
Friday, January 26, 2018
NPR’s Ask Me Another
Thursday, October 19, 2017
Speaker Series: Orlando, One Year Later with The Three Wise Guys
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Speaker Series: How to Survive on Mars
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
ZipOde Throwdown
Thursday, April 27, 2017
Science Friday Listening Party Friday, March 31, 2017
Science Friday in Orlando
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
90.7 WMFE Night at Spoleto
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Speaker Series: Growing Bolder Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Speaker Series: Financial Planning in an Election Year Tuesday, November 1, 2016
Speaker Series: Journalism in Central Florida
Thursday, September 15, 2016
Beyond Theme Parks: Exploring Central Florida w/ Dr. Ben Brotemarkle
Thursday, July 7, 2016
Invisibilia Listening Party
Thursday, June 16, 2016
An Evening with Diane Rehm
Thursday, June 9, 2016
Ask Me Another: Orlando Show Listening Party
Saturday, May 21, 2016
Ask Me Another
Wednesday, March 30, 2016
WMFE Speaker Series Presents Friends Talking Faith: Making Sense of Turbulent Times
Tuesday, February 2, 2016
90.7 WMFE Presents Intersection Live
Thursday, December 10, 2015
Growing Bolder Finances for Retirement with Helen Von Dolteren-Fournier, Bill Shafer & Marc Middleton
Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Tasty Trends in Today's Food
Tuesday, June 30, 2015
An Evening with Ira Glass
Saturday, June 20, 2015
WMFE Speaker Series Presents Ben Brotemarkle
Tuesday, April 28, 2015
An Evening with David Sedaris
Friday, April 17, 2015
WMFE Speaker Series Presents Growing Bolder Live
Monday, February 23, 2015
Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me
Thursday, February 12, 2015
Food, Glorious Food
Saturday, September 13, 2014
WMFE Benefit Show at The Social featuring The Mud Flappers
Friday, August 8, 2014 - 7 p.m.
WMFE Speaker Series presents Robin Young
Saturday, June 7, 2014 - 7 p.m.
90.7 News Speaker Series: Friends Talking Faith Live
Tuesday, January 21, 2014
An Evening with David Sedaris
Sunday, October 27, 2013
90.7 News presents An Evening with Garrison Keillor
Wednesday, May 29, 2013
90.7 News presents Guts & Glory: An Evening with Anthony Bourdain
Friday, April 26, 2013
90.7 News Speaker Series presents: Intersection LIVE with Dick Batchelor & Lou Frey
90.7 News Presents Marty Balin in Concert
Taste of Winter Park
April 18, 2012
WMFE Speaker Series presents Melissa Block
April 12, 2012
Jacki Lyden at the Florida Writer’s Conference
February 18, 2012
NPR’s Political Junkie Road Show
An Evening with David Sedaris
October 30, 2011
WMFE Speaker Series presents Linda Wertheimer
WMFE Speaker Series presents Peter Sagal
An Evening with Diane Rehm
October 28, 2010
