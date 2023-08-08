90.7 WMFE launched an in-depth multi-platform series Central Florida Seen & Heard this month, with a focus on the Immigration Divide in Central Florida. The seven-part series shed light on the Immigration Divide in Central Florida, lending perspective on how immigration has shaped the history, culture, and economies of the place we call home, and how policies affect access to healthcare, education, and the American Dream.

On Thursday, September 28, from 6-8p at the Hope CommUnity Center in Apopka, 90.7 WMFE in partnership with HOPE, will bring the series from the airwaves into the community, with a moderated conversation of leaders across the aisle and public Q&A session. Guests will also have an opportunity to view images and hear audio not previously published in the series.



The Panel

M﻿oderator: TBA

P﻿anelists:



Samuel Vilchez-Santiago, Pres. of the American Business Immigration Coalition

Irene Pons, Immigration Attorney and Sr. Lecturer, UCF Legal Studies

More T﻿BA

This family-friendly event is open to the public. Space is limited to venue capacity and registration is recommended.

Light refreshments will be available.

F﻿or more information please contact: R﻿ebecca M. Fernandez at rfernandez@wmfe.org