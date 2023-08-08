Join 90.7 WMFE & HOPE CommUnity Center for a moderated conversation with leaders from across the immigration divide.
90.7 WMFE launched an in-depth multi-platform series Central Florida Seen & Heard this month, with a focus on the Immigration Divide in Central Florida. The seven-part series shed light on the Immigration Divide in Central Florida, lending perspective on how immigration has shaped the history, culture, and economies of the place we call home, and how policies affect access to healthcare, education, and the American Dream.
On Thursday, September 28, from 6-8p at the Hope CommUnity Center in Apopka, 90.7 WMFE in partnership with HOPE, will bring the series from the airwaves into the community, with a moderated conversation of leaders across the aisle and public Q&A session. Guests will also have an opportunity to view images and hear audio not previously published in the series.
The Panel
Panelists:
- Samuel Vilchez-Santiago, Pres. of the American Business Immigration Coalition
- Irene Pons, Immigration Attorney and Sr. Lecturer, UCF Legal Studies
This family-friendly event is open to the public. Space is limited to venue capacity and registration is recommended.
Light refreshments will be available.
For more information please contact: Rebecca M. Fernandez at rfernandez@wmfe.org
Faith is a recurring theme for the Arroyos, ever since, back in Mexico, their parents would lead them in prayer together.
As part of our series, “Central Florida Seen and Heard: The Immigration Divide,” three Mills-50 business owners share their stories and contributions to Orlando culture.
Florida’s new immigration law has been in place for a month now. As part of our series Central Florida Seen and Heard: Immigration Divide, we take a look at the impact on undocumented students.
Since the Immigration Law went into effect, Florida's undocumented workers are fearful of going to the hospital. Healthcare workers say that affects us all.
WMFE’s Talia Blake continues our series Central Florida Seen and Heard: Immigration Divide with a look at the cost Florida's new immigration laws have on businesses and undocumented workers.
WMFE’s vision is to lead the community conversation based on substantiated facts and respect for diverse perspectives. One critical tool we have in journalism to meet those goals is our words.
As part of our series “Central Florida Seen and Heard: Immigration Divide,” WMFE looks at immigration past and present with a Rep. who sponsored SB-1718 and an historian.
Next week, WMFE News will begin airing a series called Central Florida Seen and Heard: Immigration Divide. It will explore Florida's new immigration laws.