WMFE celebrates Black History Month.

WMFE’s celebration of Black History Month begins as media sponsor of the Orlando Mayor’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission whose mission is to strengthen our community by promoting Dr. King's legacy of service, equality, justice, peace, respect and inclusion for all. MLK Commission events begin January 7th and run through February with many events free and open to the public. See a full listing of events here.

Throughout February 2024 you’ll hear Central Florida Black voices share how they honor and celebrate Black History in Central Florida and learn about the impactful work of emerging and existing Black leadership in our region. You can listen to 90.7 WMFE FM, live stream from our website, or ask your smart speaker to “Play 90.7 WMFE.”

Nominate a Central Florida Black Leader

In honor of Black History Month, WMFE is highlighting the contributions of Black Leaders across Central Florida. You can nominate an existing or emerging Black leader who deserves recognition now through January 25 to be profiled in a series published online. Nominees must currently live in Central Florida and should demonstrate strong effective leadership in the community and/or their area of expertise. Those who are chosen to be profiled will be contacted and the profiles will be published throughout Black History Month. Fill out the nomination page below by January 25. Self-nominations are accepted. If you have any questions, please contact Rebecca Fernandez at rfernandez@wmfe.org