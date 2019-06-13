 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Wizarding World of Harry Potter Opens New Roller Coaster

by Paola Chinchilla (WMFE)

Hagrid's Magical Creatures and Motorbike. Photo: Ali Beemer, Universal Studios

Harry Potter fans now have another adventure to go on at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Starting today, visitors can join Hagrid on a Magical Creatures Motorbike ride to the edge of the Forbidden Forest. 

The latest addition to the theme park’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter leads waiting guests through abandoned ruins behind Hagrid’s shack, where they can see textbooks and other material from the half-giant’s class. Once on the ride, guests will fly above the trees and speed through mysterious ruins as they search for the wizarding world’s rarest magical creatures. 

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure Coaster. Photo: Ali Beemer, Universal Resort

Hagrid’s roller coaster was originally Dueling Dragons, which became the Dragon Challenge coaster when the attraction first opened.  The coaster features a 17-foot drop and catapults guests 65 feet in the air at a more than 70-degree angle.

Fans are already reporting a 10-hour wait and weather delays on the opening day.


