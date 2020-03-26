 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Without A Statewide Stay-At-Home Mandate, Florida Braces For COVID-19 Wave

by Greg Allen (NPR)
Play Audio

Gov. Ron DeSantis gives update.

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.
Epidemiologists are seeing warning signs that Florida may soon see a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases. Gov. Ron DeSantis is refusing to issue a statewide order for residents to stay at home.
Listen to the story by clicking the player above.
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP