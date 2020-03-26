Without A Statewide Stay-At-Home Mandate, Florida Braces For COVID-19 Wave
Epidemiologists are seeing warning signs that Florida may soon see a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases. Gov. Ron DeSantis is refusing to issue a statewide order for residents to stay at home.
