Central Florida News


With Bills Due, Out Of Work Residents Will Need Financial Assistance. Those Resources Are Limited.

by (WMFE)

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

With the first of the month comes bills — including rent. But many Floridians are out of a job due to coronavirus shutdowns. There’s some relief available for those hit financially by the pandemic, but resources are scarce.

Orange County is offering rental assistance for those in need, although they will need to make an appointment with the county through the Crisis Assistance Program to review their case.

Other agencies are establishing funds for central Florida residents. Heart of Florida United Way established a an initial $100,000 fund to help residents pay rent, but demand is outpacing the resources.

“We get about 700 calls a day, on average. We’re now over 3000,” said CEO Jeff Hayward. “The anxiety and the fear is like nothing we’ve ever heard before.”

Heart of Florida United Way is seeking donations from those who can help to bulk up the fund.

We’ve got 5,700 applications already at $1,200 dollars a month” Hayward said Tuesday. “That’s more than $6.8 million of resources that we need. And quite honestly, we don’t have that.”

Local leaders are calling for a state-wide rent moratorium to help those with financial challenges as many businesses shutter doors to prevent the spread of the virus.

Utilities

Regional utility companies are offering assistance to those facing financial hardships.

Orlando Utilities Company

  • Suspending service disconnects
  • Waiving late payment fees
  • Offering payment plans for people unable to pay bills

Duke Energy

  • Suspending service disconnects

Florida Power & Light

  • Suspending service disconnects
  • Waiving late payment fees
  • Customers receiving a one-time 25 percent rate reducing in May

Unemployment benefits

Those affected financially from coronavirus shutdowns can apply for unemployment assistance. Florida provides up to $275 a week for people affected by coronavirus. Floridians need to apply for reemployment benefits online at FloridaJobs.org, but a record number of applicants are causing website slowdowns and crashes.

Congress passed a $2 trillion relief bill that includes a one-time stimulus check up to $1,200 and provides unemployment benefits up to $600 a week for the next four months.


Brendan Byrne

