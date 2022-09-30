Winter Springs is still under a boil water advisory

The City of Winter Springs continues to be under a boil water advisory Friday.

SERVICES AVAILABLE: The Oasis at The Sharing Center will be open today until 4:00 p.m. for those in need of laundry services and hot showers. Hot coffee and food assistance will also be available.

📍 600 N 17-92, Suite 165, Longwood pic.twitter.com/fy2qjwK3YL — Seminole County, FL (@seminolecounty) September 30, 2022

Anyone using water to brush their teeth, prepare food, clean up around the home or especially to drink, should boil it for at least one minute.

Otherwise, residents should only use bottled water.

Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris says the problem is caused by broken water lines.

“From what I have heard: they have quite a few water main breaks. So they are fixing those. They actually brought in contractors. I spoke with the deputy city manager this morning. They brought in contractors from out of state to help them pressurize the lines.”

Harris says other areas are under water.

“So that extends the issue because we can’t get them as quickly as we’d like to.”

