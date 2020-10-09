 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Winn Dixie Recalls Dog Food Contaminated with Aflatoxin

by Sky Lebron (WJCT )

Photo: Victor Grabarczyk

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

The parent company of Winn-Dixie is issuing a voluntary recall on a certain dog food.

Whiskers-and-Tails dog food is sold in local Harveys and Winn-Dixie supermarkets as well as stores in south Florida, Alabama and Georgia.

Southeastern Grocers is issuing the recall because of a high level of aflatoxin in the food, which can be life-threatening for dogs.

The recall is specifically for the 17-pound bag of Whiskers-and-Tails Adult Recipe Complete Dog Food.

Customers should either throw the food out, or return it to the store for a refund.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP