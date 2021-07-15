Windermere police officer, son arrested in connection with U.S. Capitol breach

A Central Florida police officer and is son were arrested on federal charges Thursday in connection with the January 6th U.S. Capitol riot.

These two men bring the total arrested in Florida to at least 55.

Windermere police Officer Kevin A. Tuck, who is also a longtime Christian pastor, resigned from the force following his arrest.

His son Nathaniel A. Tuck, who is also charged, was a former police officer in nearby Apopka, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Windermere Police Chief David Ogden said in a statement that he is “disheartened” by the arrest.

He said the department “has worked tirelessly over the past eight years to build a reputation of serving with Honor, Integrity and Service to our residents and this arrest doesn’t reflect on the hard work of the men and women of the Windermere Police Department.”

Another officer had reported Tuck’s involvement and the department contacted the FBI on Jan. 11. At the time, the chief says Tuck denied entering the Capitol.

Now Ogden cites federal charges indicating Tuck did indeed enter and remain there.

The Tucks appeared in federal court in Orlando and were released on $25,000 signature bonds. The federal charging documents were not yet available.