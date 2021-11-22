 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Will you be one of the 1.63 million people traveling through the Orlando International Airport this week?

This year, Orlando International Airport could come close to breaking Thanksgiving travel records set back in 2019. 

Some 1.63 million passengers are expected to travel through the Orlando International Airport during the Thanksgiving holiday this year. 

That’s only a 2.5 percent difference in traffic compared with records set in 2019 over the twelve-day holiday period.

Saturday, November 27th is expected to be the busiest travel day at MCO with some 154,400 people using the airport. 

Thanksgiving Day should be the lightest.

In a statement, Tom Draper, Chief of Operations at the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority says, “With our passenger traffic nearly back to pre-COVID levels, our garages are filling quickly so please practice patience while you travel and allow yourself more time for parking, check-in and security.”

Airport executives say people should arrive at the airport at least two hours ahead of domestic flights and three hours before international ones. 


