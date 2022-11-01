 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Wildwood takes ‘a great first step’ toward transforming its downtown

by (WMFE)

Wildwood city officials believe a new parking garage will open up more opportunities for development on the west side of U.S. 301. This rendering is provided by G3 Development and the city of Wildwood.


Wildwood took a big step Monday toward transforming its downtown, with approvals for a parking garage and a commercial building with shops, restaurants and outdoor spaces.

The development is called The Railyard, a nod to Wildwood’s railroad heritage. It will use city property near City Hall along the west side of Main Street, which is U.S. 301.

Commissioners have authorized staff to finalize a public-private partnership G3 Development of Mount Dora. The city will sell its lots for the commercial building. The parking garage  could cost the city an estimated $8.6 million.

City Manager Jason McHugh calls the improvements “a great first step” in the downtown master plan.

“I think you’re going to see a lot of folks wanting to be here, wanting to come here, have a place for family,” he said. “It’s a place that’s a little bit different from what The Villages offers, that helps complement the great things that they’re doing, as well.”

McHugh said he hopes the project brings other private investments downtown “to help continue to create a sense of place and helps us be a lot more aesthetically pleasing than it used to be.”

The city also moved ahead with plans for a linear park along a nearby section of U.S. 301.


Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes reports on aging-related issues for WMFE/WMFV. Please contact him at jbyrnes@wmfe.org. He came to WMFE from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after ... Read Full Bio »

