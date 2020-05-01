Wildlife Sightings on the Rise During Social Distancing; Some Businesses Don’t Feel Safe Reopening; Hospitals Prepare for Second Surge; Your Coronavirus Update for 5/1

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Some restaurants in Central Florida won’t reopen on Monday

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Restaurants will be allowed to open at 25 percent of their occupancy starting on Monday under Governor Ron DeSantis’ phase one recovery plan.

But not all Central Florida restaurants will open their doors to the public that day.

Alexandria Restaurant Partners Dave Nicholas says they won’t open until May 8 and even then it will just be for pickup at their Tu Tu Tango location on I-Drive.

He says if they reopened their dining room they’d only be allowed to serve 50 customers at a time anyway.

“We’re not in a rush. We’re in a rush to get back to normal but we’re not in a rush to do it halfway and jeopardize going backwards.”

Nicholas says he’s already ordered thousands of face masks, gloves and hand sanitizers and enforced an hourly hand washing rule for when they resume normal operations.

Retail stores can also reopen on Monday at 25 percent occupancy but bars, gyms, and hair salons will remain closed.

Central Florida hospitals prepare to restart elective surgeries

Abe Aboraya, WMFE

Central Florida hospitals are detailing new safety measures put in place as elective surgeries restart next week. AdventHealth will have universal masking of all patients and hospital staff, as well as temperature checks.

CEO Darryl Tol says all AdventHealth employees will be tested for COVID-19.

“Hospital patients will be tested for COVID-19 as well. We want people coming into the hospital, whether it’s through the emergency room or through a scheduled surgery, we want to do a test, we want to understand if that individual has any kind of positive result,” Tol said.

Tol says AdventHealth has lost hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue since March 1. AdventHealth patients will now be allowed to have one visitor, who will also have to wear a mask and have their temperatures checked.

Officials at both AdventHealth and Orlando Health warn that a recent spike in death rates can not be explained by COVID-19 alone – and worry that people are delaying care for serious illnesses.

Pass the plate? Not yet, as churches rethink their routines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — As states begin to end lockdowns, churches are figuring out what that means for them.

Hundreds of pastors joined a video conference call organized by the Florida Family Policy Council on Thursday to discuss how to reopen services to potentially thousands of people.

That includes asking people to cover their faces for a baptism or limiting the number of people at a funeral.

It also means setting up new ways of donating to the church, instead of passing a tray from person to person for the offering.

They also talked about different ways to reach people, such as social media, the internet or even “snail mail.”

As Florida tourism falters, public employees fret about jobs

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Even as Florida begins easing restrictions on business closures, public sector workers are fretting over job losses that could arrive in the weeks and months to come because of the economic downturn.

Already, hundreds of Floridians who worked at schools and in other public jobs have lost their paychecks because of cutbacks.

In Duvall County, about 700 school custodians found out late last week that their services were no longer needed because of school closures.

Earlier this month, the city of Miami Beach announced that it would furlough scores of employees to offset the loss of tourism tax revenues.

Seeing wildlife? Keep socially distant Cary Barbor, WGCU The widespread quarantine brought on by COVID-19 is affecting how we interact with nearly everyone. Even wildlife. With many of us humans not being out and about as usual, and fewer cars on the road, some wildlife may be feeling more comfortable roaming into residential areas. On the one hand, it’s a great opportunity to see some animals you may not normally get to see. But the Director of Public Programs at the Audubon Corkscrew Sanctuary Swamp in Naples, Sally Stein, says it’s also important to stay safe. “Things like bobcats, panthers, coyotes even, those are very active during the dawn and the dusk part of the days. So anytime you’re going out early in the morning or late in the evening, it’s good to bring a flashlight, so you can keep aware of what’s out there. If you are walking a dog, you want to keep them on a short leash,” Stein says. Stein adds that large mammals just want to go about their business. And they are as wary of us as we are of them. “If you do encounter something at a close proximity, something like a bobcat or a panther, or a bear, you never want to run away. You want to always maintain eye contact and kind of back away and make yourself appear bigger, like pick your arms up really tall,” Stein says. In short, Stein says to enjoy getting rare peeks at local wildlife. But do be sure keep up your best social distancing. When jobless claims are denied Michelle Corum, WJCT Millions more Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, as the coronavirus weighs on the U.S. economy. This week, a huge number of Floridians needing financial assistance were dismayed to have their claims denied. Jacksonville resident Alex Praksti, who lost his job at Cowford Chophouse, had technical troubles applying for state unemployment assistance. After finally getting into the “Connect” system, he was told his claim was eligible and would be processed. Monday, Alex was among 40 percent of applicants considered “ineligible” to collect benefits. “I’m hoping there was a system error, or something but I know that there’s a lot of very angry people right now about this,” Praksti said. He’s in a Facebook group of others struggling with the same filing problems. “Just major glitches on the site preventing them from reapplying or applying for the federal aid,” Praksti said. Even with restaurants allowed to open dining rooms at 25 percent capacity, he’s not holding out hope of returning as a server assistant. “So really until restaurants fully open back up, that job ain’t gonna be there unfortunately,” Praksti said. Alex is getting by on family loans and looking at other assistance or extensions on his mounting bills. Some Tallahassee businesses don’t feel safe reopening Monday Robbie Gaffney, WFSU Monday Governor Ron DeSantis’ “Phase One” for reopening Florida’s economy goes in place. It lets some businesses, such as restaurants and retail, open in a limited capacity. In Tallahassee, not all small businesses agree on whether opening their doors is safe.

Carla Reid, owner of Black Dog Café, says even though she’s had to take out loans to keep her employees paid, her indoor and outdoor spaces will remain closed. “I do not feel that we have enough available testing in our area or in the state of Florida to make reopening businesses a fully safe enterprise and so I’m choosing not to,” Reid said. But other businesses, including Andrew’s Downtown say they are planning to reopen. In a Facebook post, Andrew’s says its team is working out the specifics of how its reopening will look, but it “can’t wait” to serve customers in what it says will be a “safe and clean” environment.”

Hospitals ready for possible patient surge – Capital Regional Medical Center Tom Flanigan, WFSU Capital Regional Medical Center is gearing up in case there’s a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Like Tallahassee Memorial across town, Capital Regional Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Ann Smith says there have been relatively few coronavirus cases so far. “We have not seen a surge yet. We still anticipate there possibly could be one, but nothing like the magnitude we discussed five weeks ago,”Smith said. Smith says that’s when the hospital’s preparations really got underway. “We actually started five, nearly six weeks ago, seven days a week preparing for this. Some of it is in regards to equipment and some is in regards to staffing,” Smith said. Capital Regional’s Associate Chief Nursing Officer Laurie Sumner was part of the team working on the equipment side of the ledger. “The number of ventilators that we had, the cardiac monitoring capability that we had. We really had to look at all kinds of equipment, particularly if we were going to go into those non-traditional areas to ensure that we had what we’d normally have in our critical care area,” Sumner said. But Smith emphasizes that having plenty of equipment doesn’t mean much if sufficient numbers of hospital staff aren’t trained and ready to use it. “We have taken staff from other areas, like the emergency department and surgical services, which is not seeing elective surgeries, and really started cross-training all of that staff to do a type of team nursing that would allow us to actually quadruple our ICU capacity. Right now we have 20 critical care beds and we were anticipating going close to 80 critical care patients if we needed to,” Smith said. Of course, more critical care patients means more stress on staff. And Associate Chief Nursing Officer Laurie Sumner says Capital Regional is also beefing up its ability to care for the caregivers. “We have our Employee Assistance Program that’s available to all of our employees. We also have a specific Nurse Care Program available 24/7 for our nursing staff,” Sumner said. Although the consensus at both of Tallahassee’s large full-service hospitals is that all of the preparations they’ve been making to handle a sudden surge of coronavirus patients won’t be needed at all.

More than 432,000 jobless claims filed in Florida last week

The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Labor officials say more than 432,000 Floridians filed for unemployment benefits last week. It was the most of any U.S. state. It’s the latest wave of jobless claims that have swamped the state’s beleaguered unemployment system since coronavirus-caused lockdowns closed theme parks, shuttered restaurants and halted travel. The U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday that 432,465 initial claims for jobless benefits were filed in Florida last week. That’s down slightly from the previous week’s more than half-million claims. More than 2 million jobless claims have been filed in Florida since mid-March, and more than 835,000 claims have been verified by state workers.

Virus-related delays for Universal parks in Florida, Japan

