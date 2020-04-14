Wildlife Officials Work To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 To Local Bats, Animals
Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.
The virus that causes COVID-19 most likely came from contact with a wildlife species in China such as bats. So can we catch the virus from animals?
WUSF’s Steve Newborn talks with Jonathan Sleeman, center director of the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Wildlife Health Center, in Madison, Wisconsin.
He says people can still interact with their pets, but it’s best to avoid sick animals – and especially bats. He fears it could be transmitted in the U.S. into the bat population, and possibly other wild animals.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity