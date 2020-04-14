 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Wildlife Officials Work To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 To Local Bats, Animals

by Steve Newborn (WUSF)
Play Audio

The new coronavirus is believed to have originated in bats. Photo: National Wildlife Health Center

The virus that causes COVID-19 most likely came from contact with a wildlife species in China such as bats. So can we catch the virus from animals?

WUSF’s Steve Newborn talks with Jonathan Sleeman, center director of the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Wildlife Health Center, in Madison, Wisconsin.

He says people can still interact with their pets, but it’s best to avoid sick animals – and especially bats. He fears it could be transmitted in the U.S. into the bat population, and possibly other wild animals.


