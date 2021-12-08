 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.

Central Florida News


Wildlife agencies say feedings for starving manatees are part of broad strategy

by (WMFE)

Among the manatees rescued this year from Florida waters were 13 orphaned calves. At least two ended up at a SeaWorld rehabilitation center, where they faced a long recovery. Photo by Amy Green


Wildlife agencies announced Wednesday an unprecedented effort to provide supplemental food for starving manatees in the ailing Indian River Lagoon. 

They say the measure is part of a broad strategy aimed at preventing another record die-off this winter. 

The wildlife agencies say the feedings also are aimed at reducing rescues of the iconic sea cows, as rehabilitation centers are at risk for overcrowding. 

Thomas Eason of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the plan is to establish a field station, where rescues, recoveries and supplemental feedings will be based. 

“Boats likely are not involved and people, the food isn’t coming directly from people. And it’s basically going to be romaine lettuce so we’re working with grocery store distributors and other partners to get the right amount there.”   

The field station will be at the Cape Canaveral power plant, where manatees gather during the winter for warmth. More than 1,000 manatees have died this year in Florida. 

 


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green

