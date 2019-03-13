 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Who’s To Blame For Florida’s Toxic Algae? Democrats, Republicans, Independents Disagree

Toxic algae blooms plagued the Indian River Lagoon in 2016. Photo: WMFE file

Who is to blame for Florida’s toxic algae? A University of Florida survey on last year’s crisis shows the answer is different for Democrats, Republicans and Independents.

The survey found that Democrats were 80 percent more likely to blame state government, and Independents were 40 percent more likely to blame state leaders.

UF environmental engineering professor David Kaplan, who worked on the survey, says respondents also blamed agricultural producers. The federal government, Florida residents and tourists shouldered the least blame.

“Whether it’s about the way you manage your own lawn or the decisions you make at the polling booth, we all have a roll to play in mitigating these in the future.”

Only half of respondents described themselves as knowledgeable about the toxic blooms. More than 400 respondents participated in the telephone survey in December.

 


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

