White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive For Coronavirus

by Barbara Sprunt (NPR)

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany takes off her face covering before speaking with reporters outside the West Wing of the White House on Friday, the day President Trump announced he had tested positive for the virus.
Image credit: Drew Angerer

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany shared on Twitter Monday morning that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, as President Trump himself continues to get treated for COVID-19.

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” she wrote.

“No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit. Moreover, I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday,” she added.

Thursday is the day when Hicks, one of the president’s closest aides, reportedly received a positive coronavirus test. That news broke Thursday night, after McEnany had held a press briefing and the president had traveled to a fundraiser in New Jersey.

On Sunday evening, McEnany did an interview on Fox and spoke to reporters in the White House driveway.

In her statement Monday morning, she said she will “begin the quarantine process” and “continue working on behalf of the American People remotely.”

McEnany is the latest person in the president’s orbit to have tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien and former top adviser Kellyanne Conway have also tested positive, as have former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and three Republican senators.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

