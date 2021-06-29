‘Where We Come From’: By Any Other Name
Anyone with a name that isn’t super common in the United States will tell you that the simple act of introducing yourself can lead to a whole interrogation: Where are you from? What does your name mean? Help me pronounce it using words I understand! So on this bonus episode from our friends at the “Where We Come From” series, we’re getting into what, exactly, is in a name — and what names can tell us about where we’ve been and where we’re going.
On this episode, we hear from author and podcast host Luvvie Ajayi Jones and her friend Tiffany Aliche, known popularly as “The Budgetnista.” Luvvie was born in Nigeria, and Tiffany was born and raised in the U.S. — her parents immigrated from Nigeria. In conversation, they discuss changing their given names in order to assimilate, and what their given versus chosen names mean to them today. Luvvie’s latest book is Professional Troublemaker. Tiffany’s book is Get Good With Money.
Anjuli Sastry created and produced the Where We Come From series with additional editing and production by Julia Furlan and Diba Mohtasham. Video reporting, production, and editing by Michael Zamora. Audio engineering by Josh Newell. Our director of programming is Yolanda Sangweni. Special thanks to Doug Mitchell for his input. Additional production and editing came from Leah Donnella and Kumari Devarajan.
