Central Florida News


When will power return to Central Florida?

by (WMFE)

Fallen trees on power lines in Melbourne, FL. Photo: Ryan Ellison


Hundreds of thousands of Central Floridians remain without power in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The area’s largest power companies report they are continuing to work to restore service, but exact restoration times seem difficult to predict because of Ian’s lingering effects.

Damage from Hurricane Ian in a neighborhood south of downtown Orlando. Photo: Julian Bond

In a statement, Florida Power and Light says, “Our immediate efforts are prioritized on restoring critical infrastructure functions that serve community needs, such as hospitals and 911 centers. We will begin providing county-level restoration estimates for parts of the state later today.”

Florida Power and Light’s outages are affecting more than half of its customers in Volusia County at 107,000, about a quarter of its customers without power in Brevard and Seminole – 55,000 and 16,000, respectively.

Duke Energy Florida is seeing about 300,000 outages across its service areas in Orange, Osceola, Lake, Polk, and Seminole counties, with the highest concentration in Orange.

Orlando Utilities Commission’s outages are down by about a third from yesterday’s number, to about 26,000 in its region.

All three companies offer updates via text alerts.

DUKE: Text REG to 57801

FPL: Text JOIN to 69375

OUC: Text REG to MyOUC (69682)

Tracking power outages across the state.


