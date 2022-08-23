 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
What’s school got to do with it? Turns out a lot. District tax referendum is on the ballot today

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Josue Mosqueda wears her daughter's backpack while waiting for her classroom to open on the first day back to school at Sunkist Elementary School in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)


If you’re headed to the polls to vote today in Orange County, you’ll find on your ballot a question about whether or not you’d like to extend a tax referendum for Orange County Schools.

WMFE’s Danielle Prieur spoke with UCF’s Aubrey Jewett about what the referendum is and how it works. 

Interview highlights

What does the referendum pay for?

“Teachers and staff in Orange County, get their pay basically, because of this. It also helps pay for athletic programs, helps pay for STEM programs, college readiness. So it does pay for a lot.”

What happens if it doesn’t pass?

“One estimate said it would cut about 10% of their budget, this coming year. For instance, it’s supposed to bring in about $170 million, which would be about 10%.”

How popular are these referendums?

“Last time this was on the ballot four years ago, again, just renewing it because it’s been around for maybe more than a decade now 12 years, it passed by over 80%. So, you know, I think it’s been fairly widely popular among all age groups.”


