What’s school got to do with it? Turns out a lot. District tax referendum is on the ballot today

If you’re headed to the polls to vote today in Orange County, you’ll find on your ballot a question about whether or not you’d like to extend a tax referendum for Orange County Schools.

WMFE’s Danielle Prieur spoke with UCF’s Aubrey Jewett about what the referendum is and how it works.

Interview highlights

What does the referendum pay for?

“Teachers and staff in Orange County, get their pay basically, because of this. It also helps pay for athletic programs, helps pay for STEM programs, college readiness. So it does pay for a lot.”

What happens if it doesn’t pass?

“One estimate said it would cut about 10% of their budget, this coming year. For instance, it’s supposed to bring in about $170 million, which would be about 10%.”

How popular are these referendums?

“Last time this was on the ballot four years ago, again, just renewing it because it’s been around for maybe more than a decade now 12 years, it passed by over 80%. So, you know, I think it’s been fairly widely popular among all age groups.”