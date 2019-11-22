 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


What’s Next After a Central Florida Nonprofit Got a Jeff Bezos Funded Grant to Help Homeless Families?

by (WMFE)
Homeless services providers will be able to apply to the grant in early 2020. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A Central Florida nonprofit received a $5.2 million dollar grant from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ foundation to provide housing and other services to homeless families.

The Bezos Day 1 Families Fund Grant will be administered by the Homeless Services Network in Orlando. 

Director Martha Are says the nonprofit will begin accepting applications from providers in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties in early 2020. 

“These are some unique dollars that are going to allow us to do some creative, hopefully some kind of entrepreneurial responses to expand the value of the services that we are already providing.”

Are says the money will be used to provide additional temporary and permanent housing with supportive services for homeless families with children.

“Whether that is engaging families through outreach, trying to help families resolve their homeless crisis without having to enter into the homeless shelter facilities as well as helping families to move into permanent housing and be able to sustain that housing.”

She says that could mean more diversion programs that keep children out of emergency shelters and more supportive services that help single parents or parents who are struggling with addiction stay in housing.

According to the Florida Council on Homelessness, there were more than 700 people in homeless families in these three counties alone at the 2019 point-in-count survey.

