What’s changed and what hasn’t in the year since Miya Marcano’s murder

It has been one year since the murder of Miya Marcano.

While domestic violence often happens behind closed doors, other people may witness or be aware of the abuse. When we overhear something that doesn’t feel right, it can be difficult to know how to react. Some tips here: https://t.co/NprbYxBlJw — National Domestic Violence Hotline (@ndvh) September 21, 2022

The 19-year-old Valencia College student was killed by a handyman who used his maintenance key to enter her apartment without her consent.

In the months after her death, laws were passed with the goal of strengthening protections for people living in apartments.

“Miya’s Law” named in her honor, requires landlords to conduct background checks on employees, and give renters at least a 24-hour notice before entering an apartment

Marcano’s family will hold a remembrance of her life tonight at 6 pm at the Arden Villas apartment complex where she lived.

The public is welcome to attend and light a candle in her name.

Read more about the Miya Marcano Foundation here.