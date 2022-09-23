 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.

What’s changed and what hasn’t in the year since Miya Marcano’s murder

by (WMFE)

Photo: the family of Miya Marcano


It has been one year since the murder of Miya Marcano.

 

The 19-year-old Valencia College student was killed by a handyman who used his maintenance key to enter her apartment without her consent.

In the months after her death, laws were passed with the goal of strengthening protections for people living in apartments. 

“Miya’s Law” named in her honor, requires landlords to conduct background checks on employees, and give renters at least a 24-hour notice before entering an apartment

Marcano’s family will hold a remembrance of her life tonight at 6 pm at the Arden Villas apartment complex where she lived. 

The public is welcome to attend and light a candle in her name. 

Read more about the Miya Marcano Foundation here.


