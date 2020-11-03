What To Know If You’re Voting On Election Day

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

It’s Election Day and there are some things to keep in mind if you’re casting a ballot today. WLRN’s Alexander Gonzalez has the details.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

You can only vote at your assigned precinct. You can find the location on your voter registration card, or by visiting your county’s elections website.

If you’re voting in person, you must bring a driver’s license or other photo ID.

If you don’t have ID, you can still vote a provisional ballot. It will count, as long as you’re an eligible voter, in the right precinct, and the signature on your provisional ballot matches the signature on file.

You can also drop off your vote-by-mail ballot. The Election Day locations are listed on your county’s elections website.