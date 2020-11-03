 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


What To Know If You’re Voting On Election Day

by Alexander Gonzalez (WLRN)

Photo: Element5 Digital

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

It’s Election Day and there are some things to keep in mind if you’re casting a ballot today. WLRN’s Alexander Gonzalez has the details.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

You can only vote at your assigned precinct. You can find the location on your voter registration card, or by visiting your county’s elections website.

If you’re voting in person, you must bring a driver’s license or other photo ID.

If you don’t have ID, you can still vote a provisional ballot. It will count, as long as you’re an eligible voter, in the right precinct, and the signature on your provisional ballot matches the signature on file.

You can also drop off your vote-by-mail ballot. The Election Day locations are listed on your county’s elections website.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP