What The Crew Dragon Mission Means For American Space Exploration

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will have to wait a little longer to blast off into orbit. Bad weather delayed the launch of their historic mission yesterday- but when they do lift off they will be the first astronauts in nearly a decade to launch from US soil.

What does this mission mean for the next generation of astronauts and for American aspirations to explore the far reaches of space? And what impact did the pandemic have on spectators’ plans to watch this historic launch?

Joining Intersection to talk about the return to human space flight from the United States are WMFE space reporter Brendan Byrne and UCF planetary scientist Addie Dove.