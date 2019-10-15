 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


What Should Happen with the Site of the Pulse Shooting? Three Years Later, the Debate Continues

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

The temporary memorial at the site of the Pulse nightclub. Photo : Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Three years have passed since 49 people were killed at the Pulse nightclub shooting. Plans to build a memorial and museum are moving forward – but not without controversy. 

Myrlande Bebe is walking around the Orange County Regional History Center – carefully considering each of six wooden models.

One of these designs will become the Pulse Memorial & Museum.

“My kids grandkids will know about him. Other people’s kids will know about him. Friends and family members will know about him. It means a lot to me.”

The person Bebe wants remembered is her son – Jason Benjamin Josephat who was nineteen when he was killed at the Pulse nightclub. 

She says a museum will help people learn about the lives of all 49 people lost on June 12, 2016.

Barbara Poma, the owner of the Pulse nightclub, says this moment has been two years in the making. 

A year after the shooting in 2017 the onePULSE Foundation sent out a survey asking for input on the future of the site. 

Poma says the community made it clear they want a museum. 

“It is important that they want their stories told. They want this.”


About an hour away in Lakeland Florida, Christine Leinonen wants to remember what happened at Pulse in a different way.

Her son Christopher Andrew Leinonen was 32 years old when he was killed at Pulse.

“They’re using the shot up building where my son was brutally murdered to bring people in who want to gawk at where my son was killed. That’s obnoxious as a parent. It makes me angry.”

Leinonen says she’d rather the night club be torn down and the $10 million dollars Orange County gave to the project donated to survivors and victims’ families.

She started the Community Coalition Against a Pulse Museum a few months ago. She says the group wants to build a memorial on the site. 

Group members like Zachary Blair grew up going to Pulse. Blair says both he and his partner knew people who died at the nightclub. He also wants to see a memorial that’s free and open to the public.  

“When the city of Orlando originally offered to buy the property from Barbara Poma, they planned to make a public memorial. And I think that’s what should have happened. Instead the owner has turned this into a spectacle. And it’s a very divisive project that’s divided the community and continues to do so.”

A onePULSE Foundation spokesperson says the memorial will be free, but the museum would charge visitors a minimal fee that would go toward upkeep.

“But there’s no template that says this is the one and only right way to do it.”

That’s historian George W. McDaniel. He preserved mementos left behind after a shooting in 2015 at the historically black Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina killed nine people.

He says whether Orlando decides to build a museum or not-the community will have to come up with a way to remember those lost but also support those left behind.

“It’s not either or. But it’s both and. I think you ought to help survivors and their families and the victims and their families. I also think there ought to be some tangible mechanism or place that people can come to for years on end.”

Poma is currently facing a lawsuit brought by survivors and victims’ families that claims among other things there wasn’t enough security at the nightclub. 

Meanwhile plans for a museum are moving ahead with a panel of survivors, victims’ families, and architectural experts choosing the winning design on October 30. 

If you’d like to listen to the story, click on the clip above.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan. She trained in public radio at WDET’s Detroit newsroom, and is really excited ... Read Full Bio »

TOP