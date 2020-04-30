What Reopening Business Means For Central Florida
Governor Ron DeSantis has outlined his step by step plan for getting businesses reopened- starting with restaurants and retail stores next week.
But what does reopening safely actually mean- and what about businesses that have to keep their doors closed for now?
Joining Intersection to discuss the shutdown’s effect on business and what the post pandemic economy looks like are Dr. Dale Brill, Senior Vice President of Research and Community Development for the Orlando Economic Partnership.
And Latria Graham, president and CEO of Graham Leak Branding in Winter Park and a member of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity