What Party Registration Suggests As Election Day Nears

Democrats are losing ground when it comes to registered voters in Florida. And that has Republicans feeling optimistic about tomorrow’s election.

Kevin Walsh is a political science professor at Broward College.

“I think it’s gotta be something that really uh, begins to concern the Democrats.”

In 2020, Republicans narrowed the gap with Democrats to within 130,000 registered voters. In 2016, Dems had more than 300,000 more registered voters.

Walsh says this election will come down to turnout, especially with minorities.

“That’s obviously the people of color, Latin American voters, they need that high turnout, particularly among Puerto Ricans in uh Central Florida and of course African Americans in South Florida and throughout the state.”

Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016 by 1 percent even with the Democrats large advantage in registered voters.