 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


What ‘Chu Know About Juno?

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

It’s been five years since Juno launched from Cape Canaveral heading to Jupiter. Once it enters its polar orbit, we’re going to learn so much about the make-up of our solar system’s largest planet, as well as key scientific findings that will help us better understand how planets and solar systems form.

The Planetary Society’s Emily Lakdawalla follows the Juno mission. She joins the podcast to bring us up to speed before Juno reaches Jupiter on July 4.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP