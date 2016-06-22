What ‘Chu Know About Juno?

It’s been five years since Juno launched from Cape Canaveral heading to Jupiter. Once it enters its polar orbit, we’re going to learn so much about the make-up of our solar system’s largest planet, as well as key scientific findings that will help us better understand how planets and solar systems form.

The Planetary Society’s Emily Lakdawalla follows the Juno mission. She joins the podcast to bring us up to speed before Juno reaches Jupiter on July 4.