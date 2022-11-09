 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
What Central Florida attractions are open ahead of Nicole?

by (WMFE)

Disney characters Mickey and Minnie Mouse perform on a float for a Christmas parade at a press preview at the Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, suburban Tokyo Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Special Disney character performance will be held at the Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea from Nov. 8 through Christmas Day. (Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool Photo via AP)


The storm is expected to make landfall late Thursday in the south of Florida. The state just started to recover from Hurricane Ian. 

Universal Orlando has decided to close its Volcano Bay water park Wednesday ahead of Nicole.

Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and CityWalk will close today at 5 pm and remain closed Thursday morning.

Walt Disney World says its mini golf locations and water parks including Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park will close on Thursday ahead of the storm. 

Its four theme parks will begin closing today at 5 pm and will not reopen Thursday morning. 

Other popular Central Florida attractions like Leu Gardens will close on Thursday, while Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is closed Wednesday and Thursday.  

SeaWorld, Gatorland, Legoland and Peppa Pig Theme Park have not announced any closures at this time. 

Follow WMFE’s coverage of Nicole here. 


