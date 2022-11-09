What Central Florida attractions are open ahead of Nicole?

The storm is expected to make landfall late Thursday in the south of Florida. The state just started to recover from Hurricane Ian.

Update from Universal Orlando Resort:

Universal Orlando has decided to close its Volcano Bay water park Wednesday ahead of Nicole.

Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and CityWalk will close today at 5 pm and remain closed Thursday morning.

Update from Universal Orlando Resort.

Walt Disney World says its mini golf locations and water parks including Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park will close on Thursday ahead of the storm.

Walt Disney World Resort Update on Tropical Storm Nicole

Its four theme parks will begin closing today at 5 pm and will not reopen Thursday morning.

Other popular Central Florida attractions like Leu Gardens will close on Thursday, while Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is closed Wednesday and Thursday.

SeaWorld, Gatorland, Legoland and Peppa Pig Theme Park have not announced any closures at this time.

Beginning at 2am EDT on Wednesday, November 9, Kennedy Space Center will enter into a HURCON II.

