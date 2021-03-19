Welcome To The Vaccination Club

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



In Lebanon, a Jimmy Kimmel parody video about the Pfizer vaccine is presented as a real news item. Despite doubts from his congregation, an imam in the UK turns his mosque into a vaccination center. And in Israel, a tale of two realities: theater and gym access for the vaccinated, while the rest are turned away.

As the world tries to get over the COVID-19 pandemic, a big question comes into focus: Can you convince the doubters, or is it more persuasive to exclude them?

In this episode, stories of skeptics, and the efforts that community leaders and health authorities employ to bring more people into the vaccination club.

Additional Context:

Listen to Daniel Estrin’s reporting on Israel’s effort to vaccinate all Palestinians in the country.

How do you roll out a vaccine in a war zone? Ruth Sherlock reports.

Reporting from NPR correspondents in Mexico, South Africa, and the UK on vaccination haves and have-nots.

Listen to Rough Translation wherever you get your podcasts, including NPR One, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Spotify, and RSS.